Who are the referees for Thursday’s NBA games?

We saw the impact officials could have in a game Wednesday when the Mavericks lined up on the wrong side of the court after believing they had the ball against the Warriors, leading to an easy bucket in what eventually was a 2-point win for Golden State. Here’s a look at Thursday’s officiating crews and how they could impact each contest from a betting standpoint.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zach Zarba (crew chief), Rodney Mott (referee), Leon Wood (umpire)

In 38 gamese as the crew chief, Zarba’s totals are averaging 230.7. The total for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook is 228, so maybe the over is the play in this matchup. The home team also wins 55.8% of the time in Zarba’s games as crew chief.

Eric Lewis (crew chief), Kevin Cutler (referee), Scott Wall (umpire)

The home team wins 61.5% of the time in 39 games with Lewis as the crew chief, so Brooklyn could be a strong underdog play in this one at +145.

Bill Kennedy (crew chief), Natalie Sago (referee), Dedric Taylor (umpire)

The total for this game comes in at 225.5, which might be a bit low considering Kennedy’s totals are averaging 232.9 in 44 games as the crew chief. The over might be the move, although Charlotte is tanking and might play inexperienced guys for most of the game.

Tony Brothers (crew chief), Tre Maddox (referee), John Butler (umpire)

Despite Paul George being out, the Clippers are 4-point favorites in this game against the Thunder despite losing to them two days ago. Brothers has officiated 55 games as the crew chief, and the home team wins 65.5% of the time. Backing LA to get some revenge, even without George, could be the move.