Who are the referees for Friday’s NBA games?

We’ve got 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, with two nationally televised games on NBATV. Here’s a look at the referee assignments for each game and how it could impact the result, with a focus on key betting categories.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pacers vs. Celtics referees

Courtney Kirkland (crew chief), Curtis Blair (referee), Robert Hussey (umpire)

In 40 games Kirkland has officiated as crew chief, the average total comes in at 226. The total for this game is set at 234.5, so the under is potentially a strong play in this one.

Spurs vs. Wizards referees

Eric Lewis (crew chief), Nick Buchert (referee), Dannica Mosher (umpire)

The home team wins 61.5% of the time in Lewis’ 39 games as the crew chief, so backing the Wizards on the spread (-7.5) and moneyline could be a good move. Despite Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma being out, Washington should handle business here.

Pistons vs. Raptors referees

John Goble (crew chief), Mitchell Ervin (referee), Matt Myers (umpire)

In Goble’s 33 games as crew chief, the average total is 223 and that’s in line with what this game is set at. The home team wins 45.5% of the time, so could this be a spot to fade the Raptors? Detroit is +750 on the moneyline but perhaps taking the 15 points against the spread is the option.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies referees

Karl Lane (crew chief), Michael Smith (referee), Brandon Adair (umpire)

The total for this game is set at 233.5, so the under might be the play given the average total in Lane’s 11 games as crew chief sits at 225.

Hornets vs. Mavericks referees

Marc Davis (crew chief), Eric Dalen (referee), Evan Scott (umpire)

The home team wins 66.7% of the time Davis is the crew chief, so the Mavericks are a good bet despite Kyrie Irving’s questionable status. Dallas hopes the officiating is better in this game after what happened against the Warriors.

Bucks vs. Jazz referees

James Williams (crew chief), Ashley Moyer-Gleich (referee), Matt Boland (umpire)

The total for this game comes in at 236.5. In 15 games as crew chief, Williams’ games have an average total of 222.1. The under might be the move here given that discrepancy.

76ers vs. Warriors referees

Tony Brothers (crew chief), Jacyn Goble (referee), JT Orr (umpire)

The home team wins 66.1% of the time Brothers serves as crew chief and given Golden State’s home record, the Warriors should be the play tonight.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers referees

Pat Fraher (crew chief), Gediminas Petraitis (referee), Marat Kogut (umpire)

The line is close here, with the Blazers listed as 2.5-point underdogs at home. However, in 41 games Fraher has served as crew chief, the home team wins 63.4% of the time. Perhaps Portland on the moneyline is a profitable play.

Suns vs. Kings referees

Ed Malloy (crew chief), Sean Corbin (referee), Andy Nagy (umpire)

The total in this game is 239. In 28 games as crew chief, Malloy’s totals average 229.5. Even with two high-scoring teams, the under could be an option.

Thunder vs. Lakers referees

David Guthrie (crew chief), JB DeRosa (referee), Brandon Schwab (umpire)

The Lakers have had a huge advantage in foul calls over the last four games, almost entirely due to Austin Reaves’ recent play. Guthrie tends to call more slightly fouls against the road team, so maybe that trend will continue.