Who are the referees for Saturday’s NBA games?

We’ve got six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the officiating crews for the day’s action, along with the relevant betting stats for their games this season.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pacers vs. Hawks referees

Zach Zarba (crew chief), Brian Forte (referee), Scott Wall (umpire)

The average total in Zarba’s games as crew chief is 230.7. This game has a total set for 242. The Hawks are 9-point favorites and given the home team wins in 55.3% of Zarba’s games, it might be worth backing Atlanta.

Nets vs. Heat referees

Mark Lindsay (crew chief), Brent Barnaky (referee), CJ Washington (umpire)

The Nets have won both games in this season series so far, but only one of those games was when the team didn’t have Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The home team wins in 56.3% of Lindsay’s games as crew chief, so maybe the Heat are a good play here on the moneyline.

Bucks vs. Nuggets referees

Sean Wright (crew chief), Justin Van Duyne (referee), Jenna Schroeder (umpire)

Wright was involved in the snafu with the Mavericks and Warriors, so we’ll see if there are any unusual lapses here. The road teams gets called for slightly more fouls in Wright’s games, so the Nuggets could have the edge in what should be a close contest.

76ers vs. Suns referees

James Williams (crew chief), Ben Taylor (referee), Jonathan Sterling (umpire)

The average total in Williams’ games as crew chief is 222.1. The total for this game is 225.5 and with both teams on the second night of a back-to-back, the under could be a profitable play.

Jazz vs. Kings referees

Pat Fraher (crew chief), Jacyn Goble (referee), Brandon Schwab (umpire)

These are two more teams on the second night of a back-to-back set. The home team wins 61.9% of the time in Fraher’s games as crew chief, so backing Sacramento is the safer play here.

Pelicans vs. Clippers referees

David Guthrie (crew chief), Ashley Moyer-Gleich (referee), Matt Boland (umpire)

The total for this game is 224.5, but Guthrie’s average totals in 35 games as crew chief come in at 231.6. It might be wise to take the over in this contest.