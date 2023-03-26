Who are the referees for Sunday’s NBA games?

We’ll break down the referee crews for this 10-game NBA slate on Sunday, March 26. On top of that, we’ll include any notable stats such as home team winning percentage and foul differential for the crew chiefs.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mavericks vs. Hornets referees

Kevin Scott (crew chief), Nick Buchert (referee), Robert Hussey (umpire)

Scott has been the chief in 12 games this season. The home team has won half of those contests, and the foul calls are remarkably even with the home team getting 50.2% of the calls.

Bulls vs. Lakers referees

Tony Brothers (crew chief), Sean Corbin (referee), Andy Nagy (umpire)

Brothers has been the chief in 57 games this season. The home team has a .667 win rate in those contests. The road team has a significantly higher foul percentage (.520) when Brothers is officiating.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks referees

Josh Tiven (crew chief), Aaron Smith (referee), Matt Myers (umpire)

Tiven has been the crew chief in 30 games this season. The home team has a relatively low winning percentage (.433) in those contests, but the foul calls are distributed evenly: 50.2% to road team, 49.8% to home team.

Spurs vs. Celtics referees

John Goble (crew chief), Lauren Holtkamp (referee), Jason Goldenberg (umpire)

Goble has been the chief in 34 games this season. The home team has a .471 win percentage while getting whistled for more fouls (1.2 foul differential) on average.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers referees

Scott Foster (crew chief), Dedric Taylor (referee), Phenizee Ransom (umpire)

Foster has been the chief in 48 games this season, and the home team has a strong .708 win percentage in those contests with a point differential of 5.3.

Nets vs. Magic referees

Karl Lane (crew chief), Mitchell Ervin (referee), Brett Nansel (umpire)

Lane has been the chief for 11 games this season. The home team has a .545 win percentage in those contests with a positive point differential of 3.7.

Wizards vs. Raptors referees

Courtney Kirkland (crew chief), Curtis Blair (referee), Natalie Sago (umpire)

Kirkland has been the chief for 41 games this season. The home team has a .488 win percentage in those games along with a negative point differential.

Thunder vs. Blazers referees

Ed Malloy (crew chief), Rodney Mott (referee), Suyash Mehta (umpire)

The home team has a .464 win percentage when Malloy is the crew chief. The home team has a .512 foul percentage compared to .488 for the away team in those contests.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors referees

Bill Kennedy (crew chief), Tre Maddox (referee), Ray Acosta (umpire)

Kennedy has been the crew chief for 45 games this season. The home team has won .578 percent of those matchups while holding a 1.4 point differential.