Who are the referees for Monday’s NBA games?

Here’s a look at the crews for Monday’s NBA games.

By Gabriel Santiago
Cleveland Cavaliers v Charlotte Hornets
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 12: Pat Fraher #26, Matt Boland #18, and Jonathan Sterling #17 looks on during the game on March12, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE
After a weekend headlining March Madness’ Elite 8 round, it’s time we turn our eyes back toward the NBA. Monday evening offers an eight-game slate, headlined by two games on NBA TV (Mavericks vs. Pacers at 7 p.m. ET and 76ers vs. Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET). Before surveying your catalog of potential bets for this evening, it can be helpful to know which officials are assigned to which games, as the whistles can substantially the dictate on-floor action.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks (-13) vs. Detroit Pistons referees

Curtis Blair #74 (crew chief), JB DeRosa #22 (referee), Matt Kallio #88 (umpire)

The home team wins 62.1% of the time in Blair’s games as chief, but the Pistons are tanking so this might be a time to bet against the percentage.

Dallas Mavericks (-4) vs. Indiana Pacers referees

Ben Taylor #46 (crew chief), Justin Van Duyne #64 (referee), Mousa Dagher #28 (umpire)

This is a 50-50 game but Luka Doncic will be back in for the Mavericks and that likely tips the scales in Dallas’ favor. The Mavs had had a tough run in with officiating lately.

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks (-13.5) referees

Marc Davis #8 (crew chief), Tyler Ford #39 (referee), Derek Richardson #63 (umpire)

The Knicks should be able to take care of a struggling Rockets unit irrespective of officiating.

Phoenix Suns (-7) vs. Utah Jazz referees

Zach Zarba #15 (crew chief), Scott Twardoski #39 (referee), John Butler #30 (umpire)

The Suns should be able to handle a tanking Jazz team regardless of the officiating.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets (-7.5) referees

Pat Fraher #26 (crew chief), Michael Smith #38 (referee), John Conley #79 (umpire)

The home team wins 63% of the time in Fraher’s games as crew chief, and the Nuggets look like a good pick with Joel Embiid ruled out.

New Orleans Pelicans (-11) vs. Portland Trail Blazers referees

Eric Lewis #42 (crew chief), Jacyn Goble #68 (referee), Jonathan Sterling #17 (umpire)

The Blazers have thrown in the towel, so New Orleans should be good for this game no matter how the officiating goes.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings (-4.5) referees

Sean Wright #4 (crew chief), Ashley Moyer-Gleich #13 (referee), Leon Wood #40 (umpire)

The average total in Wright’s games as crew chief is 229.8, so the under could be an option on one of the higher numbers on Monday’s slate.

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers (-4.5) referees

James Williams #60 (crew chief), Ray Acosta #54 (referee), Brandon Schwab #86 (umpire)

Williams averages 37.7 fouls per game as crew chief, so there might be a lot of free throws here.

