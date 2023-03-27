Who are the referees for Monday’s NBA games?

After a weekend headlining March Madness’ Elite 8 round, it’s time we turn our eyes back toward the NBA. Monday evening offers an eight-game slate, headlined by two games on NBA TV (Mavericks vs. Pacers at 7 p.m. ET and 76ers vs. Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET). Before surveying your catalog of potential bets for this evening, it can be helpful to know which officials are assigned to which games, as the whistles can substantially the dictate on-floor action.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Curtis Blair #74 (crew chief), JB DeRosa #22 (referee), Matt Kallio #88 (umpire)

The home team wins 62.1% of the time in Blair’s games as chief, but the Pistons are tanking so this might be a time to bet against the percentage.

Dallas Mavericks (-4) vs. Indiana Pacers referees

Ben Taylor #46 (crew chief), Justin Van Duyne #64 (referee), Mousa Dagher #28 (umpire)

This is a 50-50 game but Luka Doncic will be back in for the Mavericks and that likely tips the scales in Dallas’ favor. The Mavs had had a tough run in with officiating lately.

Marc Davis #8 (crew chief), Tyler Ford #39 (referee), Derek Richardson #63 (umpire)

The Knicks should be able to take care of a struggling Rockets unit irrespective of officiating.

Zach Zarba #15 (crew chief), Scott Twardoski #39 (referee), John Butler #30 (umpire)

The Suns should be able to handle a tanking Jazz team regardless of the officiating.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets (-7.5) referees

Pat Fraher #26 (crew chief), Michael Smith #38 (referee), John Conley #79 (umpire)

The home team wins 63% of the time in Fraher’s games as crew chief, and the Nuggets look like a good pick with Joel Embiid ruled out.

Eric Lewis #42 (crew chief), Jacyn Goble #68 (referee), Jonathan Sterling #17 (umpire)

The Blazers have thrown in the towel, so New Orleans should be good for this game no matter how the officiating goes.

Sean Wright #4 (crew chief), Ashley Moyer-Gleich #13 (referee), Leon Wood #40 (umpire)

The average total in Wright’s games as crew chief is 229.8, so the under could be an option on one of the higher numbers on Monday’s slate.

James Williams #60 (crew chief), Ray Acosta #54 (referee), Brandon Schwab #86 (umpire)

Williams averages 37.7 fouls per game as crew chief, so there might be a lot of free throws here.