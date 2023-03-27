NBA Power Rankings: Grizzlies surging in West, Cavaliers lurking in East

There are two more weeks left in the regular season and the power rankings have seen some significant changes heading into this stretch. Let’s jump right in, with our title contenders leading off.

CONTENDERS

1. Milwaukee Bucks (1 last week)

2. Denver Nuggets (3)

3. Boston Celtics (4)

4. Philadelphia 76ers (2)

5. Memphis Grizzlies (10)

6. Phoenix Suns (5)

7. Cleveland Cavaliers (6)

With Ja Morant coming back to the team, the Grizzlies are in contender status. They’ve been crushing it in the West and putting significant pressure on the Nuggets at the top of the conference. This group has powered through some adversity and should be in this tier. The Cavaliers are also here after winning four in a row. Donovan Mitchell is a star in the playoffs, and Cleveland’s big men give them some toughness down low to potentially hang with the Bucks and 76ers.

FRINGE CONTENDERS

8. Sacramento Kings (7)

9. New York Knicks (9)

10. Miami Heat (13)

11. Golden State Warriors (11)

12. Minnesota Timberwolves (17)

13. Los Angeles Clippers (8)

14. Los Angeles Lakers (14)

The Timberwolves are here with Karl-Anthony Towns back on the court. Anthony Edwards is turning into a star and has been excellent of late. LeBron James has also returned to the Lakers, which makes them a threat in the postseason even if the results have been mixed so far. The Clippers have been taken down a bit with Paul George’s injury, especially given how the West standings are looking.

PRETENDERS

15. New Orleans Pelicans (15)

16. Dallas Mavericks (12)

17. Atlanta Hawks (16)

18. Toronto Raptors (19)

19. Brooklyn Nets (20)

20. Chicago Bulls (18)

21. Oklahoma City Thunder (24)

22. Washington Wizards (21)

There’s some big changes here, with the Thunder moving out of the tank race. Oklahoma City was attempting to tank but the other teams in the West haven’t taken care of business. The Thunder are currently in the No. 10 spot and could sneak in as a gritty, relaxed group. The Mavericks have fallen down after a four-game losing streak, and Luka Doncic’s frustrations are not something that will bode well for the franchise. This team could still make the playoffs but don’t look for Dallas to make much noise there.

TANKERS

These teams are just waiting for the lottery. Portland is here as well, and Washington could get here quickly.

23. Utah Jazz

24. Portland Trail Blazers

25. Indiana Pacers

26. Charlotte Hornets

27. Orlando Magic

28. Detroit Pistons

29. Houston Rockets

30. San Antonio Spurs