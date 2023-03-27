NBA playoff picture: How the West standings look on Monday, March 27

We’ve got two more weeks left in the 2022-23 regular season and the playoff field will come down to the last few days in the Western Conference. A few teams who are on the outside looking have thrown the towel, but there are some heated races left among the middle of the playoff pack.

Below we take a look at the Western Conference standings and playoff picture.

Western Conference Standings and Playoff Picture

1. Denver Nuggets (50-24)

2. Memphis Grizzlies (47-27), 3.0 GB

3. Sacramento Kings (45-29), 5.0 GB

4. Phoenix Suns (39-35), 11.0 GB

5. Los Angeles Clippers (39-36), 11.5 GB

6. Golden State Warriors (39-37), 12.0 GB

Play-in tournament

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37), 12.5 GB

8. New Orleans Pelicans (37-37), 13.0 GB

9. Los Angeles Lakers (37-38), 13.5 GB

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38), 14.5 GB

11. Dallas Mavericks (36-39), 14.5 GB

12. Utah Jazz (35-39), 15.0 GB

13. Portland Trail Blazers (32-42), 18.0 GB

14. San Antonio Spurs (19-56), 31.5 GB

15. Houston Rockets (18-57), 32.5 GB

Playoff Predictions

The Spurs and Rockets have officially been eliminated, and Portland is slowly heading there as they’re likely to shut down their starters soon. The Nuggets and Grizzlies have clinched their divisions but that doesn’t guarantee a playoff berth anymore.

The big news is the Mavericks falling to 11th place after a four-game losing streak and the Thunder still maintaining a chance at the postseason. Only a combined four games separate the No. 4 spot from the No. 12 spot, so even a small losing streak could end someone’s playoff chances.

The other storyline to monitor is Sacramento likely ending its postseason drought. The Kings are in a great position at the moment and can likely solidify their position within the week.