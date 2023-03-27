NBA playoff picture: How the East standings look on Monday, March 27

The Eastern Conference doesn’t have as much drama when it comes to the playoff picture as the West, but there’s still an intriguing fight at the top of the standings for the No. 1 seed. Four teams have already clinched a playoff spot in the East, and there might not be much drama left outside of seeing where teams end up getting seeded.

Below we take a look at the Eastern Conference standings and playoff picture.

Eastern Conference Standings and Playoff Picture

1. Milwaukee Bucks (53-21)

2. Boston Celtics (52-23), 1.5 GB

3. Philadelphia 76ers (49-25), 4.0 GB

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28), 6.0 GB

5. New York Knicks (42-33), 11.5 GB

6. Brooklyn Nets (40-35), 13.5 GB

Play-in tournament

7. Miami Heat (40-35), 13.5 GB

8. Atlanta Hawks (37-38), 16.5 GB

9. Toronto Raptors (37-38), 16.5 GB

10. Chicago Bulls (36-38), 17.0 GB

11. Indiana Pacers (33-42), 20.5 GB

12. Washington Wizards (33-42), 20.5 GB

13. Orlando Magic (32-43), 21.5 GB

14. Charlotte Hornets (25-51), 29.0 GB

15. Detroit Pistons (16-58), 37.0 GB

Playoff Predictions

The Pacers and Wizards are unlikely to catch the Bulls at No. 10, so we’ve likely got our field in the East. The Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Cavaliers are all in the playoffs, but there’s some seeding questions.

The best battle will be between the Nets and Heat for the No. 6 spot, which is the last automatic playoff slot. The Heat lost to the Nets Saturday, but both teams are inconsistent so a couple losses here or there will make the difference. There could be some movement within the play-in tournament but the East playoff field is largely determined.