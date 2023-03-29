Who are the referees for Wednesday’s NBA games?

The NBA has a big slate Wednesday night with 10 games set to tip off. On ESPN, we will see the Dallas Mavericks travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns with Kevin Durant likely to return. With these games, we have a number of referees ready for the action tonight. Below we look at their statistics this year and which teams could benefit from a betting standpoint.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pat Fraher (crew chief), Natalie Sago (referee), Dedric Taylor (umpire)

Fraher has officiated 57 games this season and the home teams have had success in those matchups. Home teams are 36-21 in games that he has officiated this season. I don't see the Pacers taking down the Bucks, but home teams have had success under Fraher.

Josh Tiven (crew chief), Curtis Blair (referee), Matt Kallio (umpire)

These referee’s don't have a ton of one-way officiating numbers, but the home teams win and don't cover while Tiven and Blair officiate. I wouldn't take any referee stats to place a bet on this game as these three have been even for a majority of the season.

Tony Brothers (crew chief), Justin Van Duyne (referee), Andy Nagy (umpire)

In many games Brothers officiated, we have seen home teams win and a slight advantage to the over. However Van Duyne’s games have resulted with the under cashing in 38 of 56 games. The road teams have also won in 33 of 57 games he’s officiated. I would lean strongly towards the under in this matchup.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers referees

Tyler Ford (crew chief), Karl Lane (referee), Aaron Smith (umpire)

This is a strong lean towards the over. In games Tyler Ford has officiated, the over has cashed in 37 of 60. The other officials have even numbers, but the over is the big one sided difference with this crew.

John Goble (crew chief), Ben Taylor (referee), Jason Goldenberg (umpire)

The over/under record is 22-34 for John Goble this season. The home team has covered in a decent amount of Taylor’s games. The big takeaway here is to watch for the under.

Bill Kennedy (crew chief), Jaclyn Goble (referee), Scott Wall (umpire)

The home team’s record against the spread when Goble officiates is 50-35-4. That’s the only one sided note to watch for.

Courtney Kirkland (crew chief), Ray Acosta (referee), John Conley (umpire)

Home teams against the spread in Kirkland’s officiated games are 19-34-3, while the over/under record is 19-35. Acosta and Conley’s games are more even as nothing stands out there.

Sean Wright (crew chief), Michael Smith (referee), Suyash Mehta (umpire)

Home teams have had some success in games Smith has officiated as they are 30-20 against the spread. Wright’s and Mehta’s numbers are not one sided.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns referees

Eric Lewis (crew chief), Rodney Mott (referee), Lauren Holtkamp (umpire)

Lewis’ numbers are even, but Mott and Holtkamp have seemed to favor home teams a bit. Mott’s officiated games have resulted in 29-20 against the spread in favor of the home team, with Holtkamp’s games resulting in 22-12 in favor of the home team as well.

Zach Zarba (crew chief), Tre Maddox (referee), Brandon Adair (umpire)

All three of these officials numbers have been relatively even. Zarba’s ATS record favors home teams a bit, but not significant enough to automatically take the tanking Blazers.