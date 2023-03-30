Who are the referees for Thursday’s NBA games?

We have just two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with both contests airing as part of TNT’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the referee assignments for each contest, along with how the officiating records could impact the result of each game.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Scott (crew chief), Scott Twardoski (referee), Matt Boland (umpire)

Scott has been quite even in his 12 games as crew chief. The home team wins 50% of the time and the foul differential is -0.3. Given how close the game between the Celtics and the Bucks is expected to be, it’ll be interesting to see if these statistics hold. Scott’s average totals as chief are 230.1, so the over at 236.5 seems promising for this contest.

Mark Lindsay (crew chief), Mitchell Ervin (referee), Leon Wood (umpire)

The home team wins 52.9% of the time in Lindsay’s 17 games as crew chief. The average total in those games in 226.1, which is about in line with the odds for tonight’s contest. Until there’s clarity on Nikola Jokic’s status, though, the officials likely won’t play a big factor in the result of this game.