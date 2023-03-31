Who are the referees for Friday’s NBA games?

The NBA has a busy Friday night with 13 games on the slate, tipping off with a few games at 7 p.m. ET and wrapping up with the Nuggets and Suns with a 10:30 p.m. tip. Let’s take a look at the referee assignments for tonight’s action and how their stats and trends may affect each game’s result.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bill Kennedy (crew chief), Gediminas Petraitis (referee), Phenizee Ransom (umpire)

Kennedy has served as crew chief in 46 games this season and the home team has won 56.5% of the time while he’s in charge. His average total points is 231.6 and this game is set at 224, so we’ll see if his stats hold up in Charlotte tonight.

Marc Davis (crew chief), Michael Smith (referee), Dannica Mosher (umpire)

Davis will be officiating his 42nd game this season as chief, and the home side has come out on top in 65.9% of those games. The Pacers are 3.5-point underdogs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but Davis’ stats bode well for Indiana tonight.

David Guthrie (crew chief), Curtis Blair (referee), Ashley Moyer-Gleich (umpire)

The home team has won 61.1% of the time when Guthrie is in charge with a 231.8 average point total through his 36 games as crew chief this season. The total for this contest tonight is set at 224, so it might be a good opportunity to take the over in Philly.

Ben Taylor (crew chief), JB DeRosa (referee), Aaron Smith (umpire)

Taylor is the first one down the list who has seen the visitors win more often than the home side, with the home team winning just 47.4% of the time through his 19 games as crew chief. This game is set to be a tight one with the Magic coming in as 1-point favorites, so Taylor’s record could come into play here.

Tony Brothers (crew chief), Karl Lane (referee), Dedric Taylor (umpire)

The home team has won 66.1% of the time when Tony Brothers is crew chief, and that is right in line with the odds as the Celtics are heavy 10-point favorites to get the win at home tonight.

James Williams (crew chief), Brian Forte (referee), Derek Richardson (umpire)

This game has one of the highest totals on the board on tonight’s slate set at 240. Williams’ average point total through his 16 games as chief is just 222.9, so that seems like a clear indicator that the total could easily finish under if his officiating stats hold up.

Ed Malloy (crew chief), Eric Dalen (referee), Natalie Sago (umpire)

The Cavs are 3.5-point favorites to beat the Knicks at home, although the home side has only won 46.4% of the time with Malloy in charge this season. The point total is set at 221 for this game, but Malloy’s average total is 229.5 through his 28 games as chief.

Eric Lewis (crew chief), Marat Kogut (referee), CJ Washington (umpire)

Lewis has served as chief in 41 games this season with the home team winning 61% of the time. His average point total through those games is 229.5, which is right in line with the odds as the total for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 228. The Rockets are 6.5-point favorites at home over Detroit, so that combined with Lewis’ results going toward the home side could help when looking at bets on this matchup.

Josh Tiven (crew chief), Justin Van Duyne (referee), Jonathan Sterling (umpire)

The home teams haven’t had as much fortune with Tiven at crew chief, as they’ve only won 41.9% of the 31 games he’s been in charge this season. The Grizzlies are 5-point favorites over the Clippers at home, but anything can happen with the result if Tiven’s past results come into play.

Scott Foster (crew chief), Brent Barnaky (referee), Matt Myers (umpire)

The home team has won a staggering 72% of the time through Foster’s 50 games as crew chief this season. That speaks volumes especially when looking at a line that sees the visiting Lakers just 1-point favorites over the Timberwolves.

Zach Zarba (crew chief), Brett Nansel (referee), John Butler (umpire)

Zarba has served 40 games as crew chief this season with the home team winning 52.5% of the time. This lines up with the odds as the Warriors are the overwhelming favorites at -18 over the Spurs at home. Take the spread if you’re looking at this matchup as the point total is set at 242 while Zarba’s average point total is just 229.7 this season.

John Goble (crew chief), Kevin Cutler (referee), Lauren Holtkamp (umpire)

Goble has served 36 games this season as crew chief with the home team winning just 47.2% of the time. This one lines up with the odds as the Kings are 13.5-point favorites on the road against the Blazers and are expected to get a comfortable win.

Courtney Kirkland (crew chief), Nick Buchert (referee), Brandon Adair (umpire)

Kirkland tends to call fouls against the away team a little more often, with 51% of fouls going against the visitors through 43 games in charge this season. The home team wins 51.2% of the time which also lines up with the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as the Suns are favored by 10 points ahead of tonight’s game at Footprint Center.