NBA investigating Ja Morant’s social media post amid allegations of assault

The NBA has officially launched an investigation into Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant’s social media activity after he displayed a gun on his Instagram Live post. Morant is already dealing with several allegations of assault, with one incident involving him repeatedly beating up a teenager and then reportedly displaying a gun. There was also the issue with the Pacers earlier this season, when members of Morant’s group alleged there was a laser being trained on their vehicle and felt there was a gun involved while leaving the arena.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was seen on his own instagram live displaying a gun while at a nightclub early Saturday morning. https://t.co/nkuxHa7JqX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2023

These reports come at a bad time for Morant and the Grizzlies, who are fighting to maintain the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies ascended into the NBA’s contending circle last season with 56 wins but have slowly gained a reputation for being overly physical and aggressive. They are not afraid to mix it up, and that has created some problems for Morant and his teammates.

The most notable in-arena incident involved the Grizzlies getting into an exchange with Shannon Sharpe at a Lakers game, likely due to Sharpe’s close ties with LeBron James. The NBA has a lot on its plate with this investigation.

Due process still has to play out for Morant, who is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game this season. We’ll see if the results of this investigation or any previous allegations impact his availability for the rest of the season.