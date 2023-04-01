Who are the referees for Saturday’s NBA games?

We have just two games on Saturday’s NBA slate, as the professionals largely cede the day to the Final Four. Here’s a look at the officiating crews for these two contests and how their records could impact the day’s action.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sean Wright (crew chief), Sean Corbin (referee), Brandon Schwab (umpire)

In 40 games as crew chief, Wright’s average total comes in at 229.8. The total for this game is set at 224.5, so the over might be a good play. He tends to call slightly more fouls on the road team, which is good news for the Heat who once hit all 40 of their free throws in a game this season.

Pat Fraher (crew chief), Tyler Ford (referee), Evan Scott (umpire)

The home team wins 61.4% of the time in Fraher’s 44 games as crew chief, so the Pelicans might be worth backing as 3-point favorites in this contest. However, Fraher’s games tend to see more fouls against the home team and that could play a factor in what is expected to be a tight contest.