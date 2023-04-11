Who are the referees for Tuesday’s play-in game between Heat and Hawks?

The No. 8 Atlanta Hawks will pay a visit to the No. 7 Miami Heat as the NBA play-in round gets underway on Tuesday evening. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Kaseya Center as both teams will look to claim the No. 7 seed to face off against the No. 2 Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Ahead of tonight’s action, let’s take a look at who will make up the referee crew and what kind of impact their previous stats could potentially have on the outcome of the game. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat referees

John Goble (crew chief), Sean Wright (referee), JB DeRosa (umpire), Aaron Smith (alternate)

Goble has served 40 games as crew chief this season, with the home side winning just 45% of those matchups. That lines up with the fact that a slight majority (51.4%) of his calls go against the home team. His average point total through those 40 games on the season is 225.4, which isn’t far off from the game’s total set at 228. The Heat are 5-point favorites to win at home, but the Hawks will be a tough matchup for Miami so Goble’s trends could come into play to sway this game either way.