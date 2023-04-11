Who are the referees for Tuesday’s play-in game between Lakers and Timberwolves?

The NBA play-in tournament gets underway tonight as there are two games on the slate for Tuesday night. In the Western Conference, the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves will head on the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers as both teams will look for a win to claim the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. The winner of this game will move on to face off against the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena.

Ahead of tonight’s action, let’s take a look at the referee crew and how their stats may potentially affect the game’s outcome. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers referees

David Guthrie (crew chief), Tyler Ford (referee), Tre Maddox (umpire), Michael Smith (alternate)

Guthrie has spent 41 games in charge as crew chief this season while the home team has won 61% of those contests. The average total for each of those games under Guthrie is 231.1, which lines right up with tonight’s point total which is set at 232.5. The Lakers are 8.5-point favorites and are expected to get the win at home, especially with the news that Rudy Gobert has been suspended after he threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson on Sunday and won’t be on the floor tonight.

Roughly 51.8% of Guthrie’s fouls called as chief this season have gone toward the road team, further supporting the trend of the home side getting the win more often than not while he’s in charge.