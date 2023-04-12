Who are the referees for Wednesday’s play-in game between Raptors and Bulls?

The Toronto Raptors will host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN, and here’s a look at the referees for this matchup.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raptors vs. Bulls referees

James Williams (crew chief), Kevin Scott (referee), Mitchell Ervin (umpire)

With Williams as the crew chief, home teams have a .556 winning percentage, and 35.8 fouls are called per game, which is the second fewest among crew chiefs this season. The foul difference is 0.9 in favor of the road team whenever Williams has been the crew chief for a game this year and brings 14 years of experience.

Toronto is a 5.5-point favorite with -230 moneyline odds, making Chicago a +195 underdog. The over/under is set at 212.5.