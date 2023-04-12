Who are the referees for Wednesday’s play-in game between Pelicans and Thunder?

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will get started at 9:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN, and here’s a look at the referees who will be working this matchup.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pelicans vs. Thunder referees

Eric Lewis (crew chief), Ben Taylor (referee), Sean Corbin (umpire)

Lewis brings 19 years of experience into Wednesday night’s contest, and the home team has a .614 winning percentage when he officiates games as a crew chief this season. Additionally, average total is 228.5 in those contests, and there are 43.2 fouls called per matchup, which is the third most among crew chiefs.

New Orleans is a 5.5-point favorite with -215 moneyline odds, making Oklahoma City a +185 underdog. The over/under is set at 227.