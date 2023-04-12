How to watch Raptors vs. Bulls play-in game on TV and via live stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls with tip off set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Toronto (41-41) clinched a spot in the play-in earlier this month. The Raptors are led by Pascal Siakam, who finished the regular season in career highs in points (24.2) and assists (5.8) per game, to go along with 7.8 rebounds per contest. The Raptors finished the regular season ranked 27th in shooting percentage offensively, so they’ll hope to have better luck in this elimination game.

Chicago (40-42) is led by Zach LaVine and Demar DeRozan as both are scoring more than 24 points per game, while big man Nikola Vucevic is averaging a double-double with 17.6 points and 11 rebounds per contest. The Bulls are a more efficient team where they’re third in the league in shooting percentage an eighth in shooting percentage allowed defensively. However, they’ve been plagued by inconsistencies at both ends of the floor and have failed to routinely beat teams they should during the regular season.