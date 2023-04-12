How to watch Pelicans vs. Thunder play-in game on TV and via live stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder with tip off set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma City (40-42) squeaked into the playoffs with a little help from the Dallas Mavericks deciding against reaching the postseason. The Thunder are led by the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s scoring 31.4 points per game this season.

New Orleans (42-40) appears unlikely to have Zion Williamson available this postseason, but the Pelicans are led by Brandon Ingram. He’s scoring 24.7 points per game and leads the team with 5.8 assists per contest with CJ McCollum putting up 20.9 points per matchup this season.