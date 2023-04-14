Who are the referees for Friday’s play-in game between Heat and Bulls?

The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls square off in the second play-in game with the No. 8 seed on the line in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The winner of Heat-Bulls will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for tonight’s contest, along with how their record come impact the outcome.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Bulls referees

Tony Brothers (crew chief), Josh Tiven (referee), Karl Lane (umpire), Brian Forte (alternate)

In Brothers’ 64 games as crew chief, the home team has won 64.1% of the time. That coudl favor the Heat on the moneyline and at the 5.5-point spread. The average total is 234.7. The total here is 208.5, so the over could be the superior betting play even if it doesn’t hit in the 230 range.