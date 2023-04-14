Who are the referees for Friday’s play-in game between Timberwolves and Thunder?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final play-in game of the 2023 tournament Friday evening. The winner will be the No. 8 seed and take on the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this contest, along with how their record could impact this contest.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder referees

Scott Foster (crew chief), Courtney Kirkland (referee), Gediminas Petraitis (umpire), Brent Barnaky (alternate)

The home team wins 70.9% of the time in Foster’s 55 games as crew chief, which favors the Timberwolves in tonight’s contest. The average total in those 55 contests is 232.1. Tonight’s total is set at 228.5, which means the over could be in play. Minnesota does have some injuries but Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns should be good to go.