How to watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder play-in game on TV and via live stream

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Target Center in Minnesota.

At full health, this Timberwolves squad would have a shot at making a run in the playoffs. Their lack of depth is a big issue for them as Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid all missed the first matchup and if Gobert is out with back spasms, he’ll be out again. The Timberwolves need much more from Anthony Edwards in this game. Against the Lakers, he had just nine points and missed 14 shots. There is a good chance they would've beat the Lakers if Edwards played a normal game.

The Thunder are fun, but I think their run ends here. Aside from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they don't have enough stars they can rely on. They have a number of good role pieces and young talent. While I don't think they’re that far off, they just need another year or two to add a true star to play alongside Gilgeous-Alexander. It was also a great game for Lu Dort and Josh Giddey in the first game as Dort scored 27 points and Giddey scored 31 points. If those guys can replicate that performance, this team would have a chance.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Date: Friday, April 14

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN or the ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.