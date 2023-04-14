Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic are MVP finalists for 2022-23 NBA season

Ahead of the final slate of NBA play-in games, the crew on NBA on TNT unveiled the list of finalists for the league’s 2022-23 Most Valuable Player Award.

NBA MVP finalists: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic

In what should be one of the most closely contested MVP races in recent memory, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 PPG and 11.8 RPG for the Milwaukee Bucks this season while Joel Embiid equally logged 33.1 PPG and 10.2 RPG for the Philadelphia 76ers. Over in the Western Conference, Nikola Jokic aims to win three straight MVP awards after nearly averaging a triple-double for the Denver Nuggets (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG).

Antetokounmpo and Jokic each led their teams to the number one seed in their respective conferences, though Embiid led the league as the top scorer. The narrative also tends to play an impact in deciding the winner for this particular award, and the opportunity for Embiid to win his first ever MVP could potentially swing the chances in his favor.