Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Jalen Williams are Rookie of the Year finalists for 2022-23 NBA season

Ahead of the final slate of NBA play-in games, the crew on NBA on TNT unveiled the list of finalists for the league’s 2022-23 Rookie of the Year Award.

NBA Rookie of the Year finalists: Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Jalen Williams

Banchero nearly hit the 20-5-5 mark in his inaugural season with the Orlando Magic, as the 2022 No. 1 overall pick logged averages of 20.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 3.7 APG. Kessler made the case as one of the steals of the 2022 NBA Draft after averaging 9.2 PPG and 8.4 RPG for the surprisingly competitive Utah Jazz. Jalen Williams averaged 14.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 3.3 APG for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kessler and Williams’ efforts in year one are admirable, but this is Banchero’s award to lose. He more than justified the Magic’s decision to take him with the No. 1 overall selection, and his trajectory as a star in this league is as bright as can be.