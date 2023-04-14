Malcolm Brogdon, Bobby Portis, Immanuel Quickley are Sixth Man finalists for 2022-23 NBA season

Ahead of the final slate of NBA play-in games, the crew on NBA on TNT unveiled the list of finalists for the league’s 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year Award.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year finalists: Malcolm Brogdon, Bobby Portis, Immanuel Quickley

Brogdon averaged 14.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG for the Boston Celtics this season as the defending Eastern Conference champions proved that the rich can get richer in this league. Portis averaged a career-high in rebounds (9.6) while averaging 14+ PPG for the Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back seasons. Quickley proved to be a valuable component of the New York Knicks' return to the postseason after increasing his scoring average to 14.9 PPG while shooting 44.8% from the floor.

If we’re going on stats alone, it seems like a two-man race between Brogdon and Quickley as they each tied each other in scoring. Brogdon was part of the higher-seeded Celtics (third in the East) though Quickley logged more games played with 81, having just missed one game all year.