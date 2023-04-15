Who are the referees for Saturday’s NBA playoff games?

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs gets underway Saturday afternoon following the play-in tournament. The Nets and 76ers get things going at 1 p.m. as we move through the bracket toward eventually crowning the NBA champ.

The 16 teams in the playoff field will get plenty of attention, but referees will also be firmly under the microscope. Shaky decisions that get a few complaints in the regular season will get an outsized response in the playoffs.

And so, it’s time to meet the men and women who will be officiating each game of the playoffs. Below is a rundown of the crews for Saturday’s four Game 1s. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nets vs. Sixers referees

James Williams (crew chief), Mark Lindsay (referee), JB DeRosa (umpire), Ashley Moyer-Gleich (alternate)

This is Williams 14th year as a referee and his 18th game this season as a crew chief. When serving as a crew chief, his games rank 35th of 46 crew chiefs in foul differential. When serving as a member of the crew, his games rank 23rd out of 79 crew members in foul differential. When he is crew chief, total points per game is 225.2 while when he is a crew member it’s 229.1. The Sixers are 8.5-point favorites and the game total is installed at 214. Home teams have a .556 winning percentage when Williams is crew chief, which ranks 28th out of 46 crew chiefs.

Hawks vs. Celtics referees

David Guthrie (crew chief), Bill Kennedy (referee), Ben Taylor (umpire), Eric Dalen (alternate)

This is Guthrie’s 18th season officiating in the NBA. This season he was crew chief in 41 games and on the crew in 18. Home teams have a .610 win percentage when Guthrie is crew chief, which ranks 19th out of 46 crew chiefs. Total points in those games is 231.1, which ranks 16th. His games rank 41st in foul differential. The Celtics are 9.5 point favorites and the total is installed at 231.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers referees

Zach Zarba (crew chief), Curtis Blair (referee), Sean Corbin (umpire), Natalie Sago (alternate)

Zarba is in his 20th season of NBA officiating and was crew chief for 44 games this season. Home teams have a .523 win percentage, which ranks 31st. Total points in those games is 230.1, which ranks 21st. His games rank 39th in foul differential. The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites and the total is installed at 217.

Warriors vs. Kings referees

John Goble (crew chief), Ed Malloy (referee), Sean Wright (umpire), Kevin Cutler (alternate)

Goble is in his 16th season of officiating and was crew chief for 40 games this season. Home teams have a .450 win percentage, which ranks 38th. Total points in those games is 225.4, which ranks 35th. His games rank tenth in foul differential. The Warriors are one-point road favorites and the total is installed at 237.5.