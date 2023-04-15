How to watch Nets vs. 76ers Game 1 on TV and via live stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers and No. 6 Brooklyn Nets with tip off set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Sixers are on yet another quest to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2001. Philadelphia enters as the 3-seed and will take on a new-look Nets team that is without Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. Instead, the Nets are led by Mikal Bridges, who came over in the KD deal from the Phoenix Suns and has emerged as a potential All-Star and leader of the future. Bridges jumped from 17 PPG to 26 PPG with Brooklyn after the deal.

This time around, Joel Embiid and James Harden have a bit more help from Tyrese Maxey. Still, it’s getting to be now-or-never for Embiid and the Sixers. The center is expected to win his first MVP after edging out Nikola Jokic late in the season. Plus, this storyline of voter fatigue. Either way, none of it will matter much if the Sixers can’t get out of the East.