How to watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 1 on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s ESPN game between the Knicks and Cavaliers.

By Nick Simon

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host Saturday’s Game 1 matchup between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers with tip off set for 6:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

New York finished the regular season with a 47-35 record to earn the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are seeking its first playoff series victory since 2013, where they toppled the Celtics in six games. Julius Randle is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for tonight’s contest.

Cleveland finished the regular season with a 51-31 record to earn the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and is seeking their first non-LeBron James playoff series victory since 1993. Center Evan Mobley was named a Defensive Player of the Year finalist on Friday.

