How to watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 1 on TV and via live stream

ABC will air Sunday’s matchup Game 1 between the Los Angles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies with tip-off set for 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Los Angeles finished the regular season with a 43-39 record and knocked off Minnesota in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers are back in the playoffs for the first time in two seasons and are seeking their first series victory since their NBA Finals victory over the Heat in the 2020 bubble.

Memphis finished the regular season with a 51-31 record to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are back in the playoffs for a third straight season and are seeking to advance to the second round in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history.