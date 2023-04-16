Who are the referees for Heat vs. Bucks Game 1 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks face off against the No. 8 Miami Heat in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Sunday, April 16. The Eastern Conference matchup sees the Bucks enter as heavy favorites, though the teams went 2-2 against each other in the regular season.

The Bucks are 9.5-point favorites to win the game at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 220. Milwaukee is -1000 to win the series.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Tony Brothers. He will joined by referee Tyler Ford and umpire Michael Smith. Dedric Taylor will serve as the alternate.

Brothers has served as crew chief in 64 games this season. Home teams have a .641 winning percentage when Brothers is crew chief, which ranks 37th out of 46 crew chiefs. Brothers’ games rank 11th of 46 crew chiefs in foul differential.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Sunday’s action, via the official NBA release:

Tony Brothers: Crew chief

Tyler Ford: Referee

Michael Smith: Umpire

Dedric Taylor: Alternate