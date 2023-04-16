Who are the referees for Clippers vs. Suns Game 1 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Another first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs will get underway this evening as the Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to face the Phoenix Suns. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Phoenix enters Game 1 as a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 225.5.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Marc Davis. He will joined by referee Kevin Scott and umpire Brian Forte. Scott Twardoski will serve as the alternate.

Davis is a veteran officially with 25 seasons under his belt. Through 43 games as the crew chief this year, the home team has won 65.1% of the time with a 5.6 points differential. The foul calls during his games slightly skewed in the favor of the home team with 51.2% of the fouls being called against the road team and 48.7% coming against the home team.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Sunday’s action, via the official NBA release:

Marc Davis: Crew chief

Kevin Scott: Referee

Brian Forte: Umpire

Scott Twardoski: Alternate