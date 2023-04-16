Who are the referees for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 1 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The No. 1 Denver Nuggets face off against the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Sunday, April 16. The Western Conference matchup sees the Nuggets enter as heavy favorites, though the teams went 2-2 against each other in the regular season.

The Nuggets are 7.5-point favorites to win the game at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.5. Denver is -500 to win the series.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Josh Tiven. He will joined by referee Pat Fraher and umpire Rodney Mott. Lauren Holtkamp will serve as the alternate.

Tiven has served as crew chief in 14 games this season. Home teams have a .697 winning percentage when Tiven is crew chief, which ranks 19th out of 46 crew chiefs. Tiven’s games rank 41st of 46 crew chiefs in foul differential.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Sunday’s action, via the official NBA release.