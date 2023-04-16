Ja Morant exits Game 1 of first round series vs. Lakers with hand injury

Update: Ja Morant did not return as Los Angeles pulled away from Memphis for a 128-112 victory. Morant’s status with his hand injury will be something to monitor ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered an apparent hand injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s postseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. He took a hard fall after going up for a dunk and was slow to get up. The star guard was taken to the locker room shortly afterward to be evaluated. He did not return to the game and there is no timetable for his return to the series.

Ja Morant appears to have hurt his right hand and he is heading back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/cmWoGVcyT6 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 16, 2023

The first game of this series could very much hinge on Morant’s status as the Lakers and Grizzlies are entangled in a tight, one-possession contest in the final minutes of regulation. The star guard had played 30 minutes of this afternoon’s series opener, putting up 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists in action. This may end up being a situation where the Grizzlies brass decides to shut him down for the day and work towards getting him right for Game 2 on Wednesday.