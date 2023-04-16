Giannis Antetokounmpo OUT for rest of Game 1 vs. Heat with lower back contusion

Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury has been officially designated as a lower back contusion and he will miss the rest of Game 1 against Miami. His status will be something to monitor ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday.

Bucks say Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT for the rest of the game with a lower back contusion — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 16, 2023

Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo was back out on the floor for only one minute before exiting the contest once again. He went right back to the locker room and it appears unlikely that he’ll return before the end of the first half.

Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo has checked back into the matchup early in the second quarter. He’ll try to help the Bucks cut into Miami’s lead before the half.

Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo took a hard fall and sustained an apparent back/tailbone injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s postseason matchup against the Miami Heat. He went to the locker room prior to the end of the quarter and his status for the rest of Game 1 is unknown at the time.

Antetokounmpo went for a layup and landed awkwardly when bumping into Heat forward Kevin Love. He’d end up missing the rest of the quarter.