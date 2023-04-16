Tyler Herro suffers broken hand in Game 1 vs. Bucks

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro suffered a broken right hand during Sunday’s Game 1 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks and will not return. He injured his hand while diving for a loose ball and was seen in immense pain prior to the end of the first half.

The immediate diagnosis of a broken hand will most likely sideline Herro for the rest of this first-round series. In 19 minutes of action in the first half, he contributed 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Tyler Herro was in pain after an apparent hand injury pic.twitter.com/k6OUQMt5JD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2023

This is a huge blow to a Heat team that has held firm control of the series opener against the top seeded Bucks. Miami has been buoyed by veteran guard Jimmy Butler, who has 26 points midway through the third quarter. The team has also taken advantage of star Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo being sidelined for the rest of Game 1 with a lower back contusion.

We should get the official word on Herro’s status on Monday.