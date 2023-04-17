Who are the referees for Nets vs. 76ers Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers starts at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 213.5. On the moneyline, the 76ers are -500 while the Nets are +400.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief David Guthrie. He will joined by referee Curtis Blair and umpire Tre Maddox. Ashley Moyer-Gleich will serve as the alternate.

While Guthrie and Maddox has been pretty even by the numbers, Blair has favored road teams against the spread. Road teams are 34-26-4 against the spread in games he officiated this season. He also has a 36-27 record for the over/under. By these stats, I would lean towards Nets +10 and the over of 213.5.

