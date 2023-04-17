 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who are the referees for Nets vs. 76ers Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Here’s a look at the crew for Nets-76ers Game 2.

By Ben Hall
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers (right) reacts to crew chief David Guthrie (16) (left) during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers starts at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 213.5. On the moneyline, the 76ers are -500 while the Nets are +400.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief David Guthrie. He will joined by referee Curtis Blair and umpire Tre Maddox. Ashley Moyer-Gleich will serve as the alternate.

While Guthrie and Maddox has been pretty even by the numbers, Blair has favored road teams against the spread. Road teams are 34-26-4 against the spread in games he officiated this season. He also has a 36-27 record for the over/under. By these stats, I would lean towards Nets +10 and the over of 213.5.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday’s action, via the official NBA release.

