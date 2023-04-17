Who are the referees for Warriors vs. Kings Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings on the road gain for Game 2 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Tip off is set for 10 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center.

The Warriors are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 240. On the moneyline, the Warriors are -120 while the Kings are +100.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Zach Zarba. He will joined by referee Courtney Kirkland and umpire Gediminas Petraitis. Eric Dalen will serve as the alternate.

Zarba and Petraitis have even numbers, but Kirkland’s games have been a bit one-sided against the spread and for the over/under. Road teams are 38-22-3 against the spread in games he’s officiated and the under has cashed in 38 of 61 games. Based of Kirkland’s numbers this season, I would lean strongly towards Warriors -1.5 and under 240.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday’s action, via the official NBA release.