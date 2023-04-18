Who are the referees for Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston and will air on NBA TV.

The Celtics are 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 230.5. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -520 while the Hawks are +410.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief James Williams. He will joined by referee Mark Lindsay and umpire Karl Lane. Ray Acosta will serve as the alternate.

This is an even officiating crew. All the officials have a small lean towards the home team against the spread in terms of record, but it’s typical as home teams cover more. There aren't any numbers with this crew that are worth noting that could have a profound impact on the outcome.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Tuesday’s action, via the official NBA release.