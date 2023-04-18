Who are the referees for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The New York Knicks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their series. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland and will air on TNT. The Knicks won Game 1 101-97.

The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 214. On the moneyline, the Cavaliers are -225 while the Knicks are +190.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Tony Brothers. He will joined by referee Ben Taylor and umpire Brent Barnaky. Natalie Sago will serve as the alternate.

Brothers has been even against the spread, but his games have gone over more than not. The over/under record in Brothers’ officiated games is 37-28. Barnaky has favored home teams as they’re 36-28-1 against the spread in games he has officiated. Taylor has even numbers. For the most part, I would say this is a pretty even crew. Brothers leans towards the over and Barnaky towards the home team, but I don’t think their officiating plays that big of a role tonight.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Tuesday’s action, via the official NBA release.