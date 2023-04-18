Who are the referees for Clippers vs. Suns Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Los Angeles Clippers will travel to take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their first-round series. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Footprint Center in Phoenix and will air on TNT. The Clippers pulled off the upset win in Game 1 115-110.

The Suns are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 225.5. On the moneyline, the Suns are -345 while the Clippers are +285.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Scott Foster. He will joined by referee Eric Lewis and umpire JB DeRosa. Scott Twardoski will serve as the alternate.

If you follow the NBA, you know the issues Chris Paul has in games that Foster officiates. He’s 2-17 straight up and against the spread in playoff games with Foster officiating. Paul has lost 13 straight games with Foster officiating. Home teams are 38-20 against the spread in games Foster officiated and Paul is at home so this will be interesting. DeRosa has numbers that would favor the Clippers as well. Road teams are 36-28-2 in games he’s officiated. The over is also 40-26 in his games.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Tuesday’s action, via the official NBA release.