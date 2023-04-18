How to watch Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 on TV and via live stream

NBA TV will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston, MA.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics won Game 1 on Saturday by a score of 112-99. Boston jumped out to a massive 30-point lead at halftime, then weathered an Atlanta second-half rally to win by 13. Jaylen Brown led all scores with 29 points. He also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds. Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 11 rebounds while Derrick White came through with 24 points and seven assists for the Celtics.

Atlanta outscored Boston by 17 points in the second half of Game 1 and still lost by 13. The Hawks will look to focus on consistency while building on a much better second half showing from Saturday. Dejounte Murray was a big reason for Atlanta’s turnaround after halftime, as he led the Hawks with 24 points and eight rebounds. Trae Young was only 5-18 from the field and 1-5 on three-pointers while scoring 16 points. The Hawks will need him to step up in an effort to pull off the Game 2 upset.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are favored by 10.5 points. The total is 230.5 points.