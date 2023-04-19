Who are the referees for Heat vs. Bucks Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Looking for a bounce-back Game 2 at home, the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks will take on the No. 8 Miami Heat Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. With tip-off slated for 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV, the Bucks might be without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) in Game 2. For the Heat, they will be missing Tyler Herro, who suffered a broken hand in Game 1 in Milwaukee.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucks are still 8-point favorites in Game 2, even without Antetokounmpo in the lineup (this season, Milwaukee is 11-8 SU when he is out). The moneylines are wide in this contest with the Bucks priced at -340, while Miami is +280 to win on the road. The point total is set at 220.5. Despite the Heat leading the series 1-0, the Bucks are still favored (-260) to advance to the next round, as Miami reflects at +210 to win the series.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief John Goble (#10). He will be joined by referee Brian Forte (#45) and umpire Tre Maddox (#23). Dedric Taylor (#21) will serve as the alternate.

Goble is a 16-year NBA veteran that served as crew chief for 40 games in 2022-23. Over that sample size, the average combined points per game was 225.4, which could bode well for over 220.5 in Heat-Bucks Game 2.

Forte, who has spent 17 years officiating NBA action, was assigned to the crew for 37 games this past season. In those 37 contests, the home team was victorious a whopping 70.3 percent of the time.

Maddox was on officiating crews for 50 games in 2022-23 while serving as crew chief for another handful. Through his 50 games on the crew this past regular season, the average combined points per game was 225.3, which piggybacks on crew chief Goble’s style of trending over Game 2’s total of 220.5.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Wednesday’s action, via the official NBA release. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.