Who are the referees for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Already up 1-0 in the opening playoff series, the No. 1 Denver Nuggets will host the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday night. With tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, Wolves-Nuggets will be nationally televised on TNT. On the day of Game 2, two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is notably questionable with a mild right wrist sprain.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nuggets are 8-point favorites (juiced to -115) in Game 2, even with uncertainty around Jokic on Wednesday. The moneylines are wide here with the Nuggets priced at -350, while Minnesota is +290 to win on the road. The point total is set at 222. For the series, Denver is priced at -900 to advance, with the Wolves showing a 6/1 payout to come back and win the series.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Marc Davis (#8). He will be joined by referee Ed Malloy (#14) and umpire Tyler Ford (#39). Lauren Holtkamp (#7) will serve as the alternate.

Davis has been a staple of the NBA officiating community for two and a half decades. In 2022-23, he was crew chief for 43 games. Over that sample size, the home team won a staggering 73.3 percent of the time.

Malloy is another NBA officiating veteran of 20+ years. This past regular season, Malloy was assigned to the crew for 26 games, where home teams carried a whopping average point differential of +6.

Ford was busy in 2022-23, serving on the officiating crew for 56 games. Through those contests this year, the combined average points per game was a lofty 231.6, considerably over tonight’s total of 222.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Wednesday’s action, via the official NBA release. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.