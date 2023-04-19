How to watch Heat vs. Bucks Game 2 on TV and via live stream

The No. 8 Miami Heat take on the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the first round of this Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday, April 19. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and will air on NBA TV.

The Heat lead the series 1-0 after upsetting the Bucks at home on Sunday, 130-117. Miami was led by Jimmy Butler, who had 35 points and 11 rebounds, but the Heat were sharing the love on Sunday — six different players scored in the double digits.

The Bucks were without star Giannis Antetokounmpo for much of the game after he sustained a back injury in the first quarter that kept him out for the rest of the night. In his absence, the Bucks were led by Khris Middleton with 33 points. Antetokounmpo is questionable for Game 2.

Milwaukee is a 6.5-point home favorite for Wednesday’s game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Bucks

Date: Wednesday, April 19

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA League Pass, Fubo

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.