Kings head coach Mike Brown wins Coach of the Year for 2022-23 season

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has won the 2022-23 Coach of the Year award. Brown helped guide the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 16 seasons and was always the favorite for this award once it became clear Sacramento would make the playoffs.

Brown beat out Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla for the honor. This was Brown’s first head coaching gig since he was back in Cleveland in 2013-14. Brown got his head coaching start with the Cavaliers during the tail end of the first LeBron James era, then went to the Lakers after Phil Jackson retired. He was fired after five games in the 2012-13 season.

After flaming out in Cleveland again, Brown went on to be an assistant for the Warriors. This is where he rose to prominence, ultimately becoming the associate head coach as part of the Golden State dynasty. That level of involvement with the Warriors might be paying dividends now, as the Kings hold a 2-0 lead over the Warriors in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Brown got 500 total points and took every first-place vote. Daigneault finished second with 164 points and Mazzulla took third with 77 points.