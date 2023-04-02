Who are the referees for Sunday’s NBA games?

We have a loaded NBA slate Sunday with 13 games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the officiating crews for each contest, along with some relevant stats on their record this season which could impact how bettors approach each contest.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raptors vs. Hornets referees

Tony Brothers (crew chief), Ray Acosta (referee), Dedric Taylor (umpire)

In 60 games with Brothers as crew chief, the home team wins 66.7% of the time. Even though the Hornets are tanking, it might be wise to take them as an underdog against the Raptors given Brothers’ record.

Jazz vs. Nets referees

Rodney Mott (crew chief), JB DeRosa (referee), Matt Boland (umpire)

The home team wins 62.5% of the time in 48 games with Mott as crew chief. The Nets are big favorites in this one, so backing them was already a strong option regardless of the officiating crew.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls referees

Ed Malloy (crew chief), Marat Kogut (referee), Ashley Moyer-Gleich (umpire)

The home team wins just 44.8% of the time in the 29 games Malloy has served as crew chief, so taking the Grizzlies -3 or even on the moneyline at -145 is likely to pay off.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves referees

Marc Davis (crew chief), Justin Van Duyne (referee), Jenna Schroeder (umpire)

The home team wins 65.9% of the time in Davis’ 41 games as crew chief and with the Blazers in tank mode, the Timberwolves were already likely to cruise here.

Mavericks vs. Hawks referees

Mark Lindsay (crew chief), Jacyn Goble (referee), Natalie Sago (umpire)

The average total in Lindsay’s 17 games as crew chief is 226.1. This total is set at 245.5, so the under might be the strong play in this one.

Wizards vs. Knicks referees

Scott Foster (crew chief), Michael Smith (referee), Scott Twardoski (umpire)

The home team wins a whopping 70.6% of the time in Foster’s 51 games as crew chief, so the Knicks are the play here on the moneyline for sure. They are 12-point favorites against a depleted Wizards team but that number is going to be hard to cover even with Foster on the officiating crew.

Pistons vs. Magic referees

Sean Wright (crew chief), Brent Barnaky (referee), Derek Richardson (umpire)

In Wright’s 40 games as crew chief, the average total is 229.8. The line for these two tanking teams is set at 224.5, so maybe the over is the right bet here.

Spurs vs. Kings referees

Courtney Kirkland (crew chief), Nick Buchert (referee), Nate Green (umpire)

The average total in Kirkland’s 44 games as crew chief is 224.5. It might be worth taking on the under on 244.5, which is the total for this game.

Lakers vs. Rockets referees

Bill Kennedy (crew chief), Aaron Smith (referee), Brandon Adair (umpire)

The Lakers have seen more calls go in their favor than other teams in the league this season. Kennedy tends to call slightly more fouls against the home team but the officiating shouldn’t matter in a game between one competitive team and one tanking team.

Suns vs. Thunder referees

David Guthrie (crew chief), Gediminas Petraitis (referee), Suyash Mehta (umpire)

The Thunder have Phoenix’s number this season and might be in a good spot here, as the home team has won 62.2% of the time in Guthrie’s 37 games as crew chief.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers referees

Kevin Scott (crew chief), Ben Taylor (referee), JT Orr (umpire)

The Cavaliers are big favorites here, but the home teams have won just 50% of Scott’s 12 games as crew chief. The Pacers might be worth backing against the spread.

76ers vs. Bucks referees

Josh Tiven (crew chief), Mitchell Ervin (referee), Derrick Collins (umpire)

In Tiven’s 32 games as crew chief, the home team wins just 43.8% of the time. The 76ers might be worth backing in this massive Eastern Conference game on the spread and moneyline.

Warriors vs. Nuggets referees

John Goble (crew chief), Tre Maddox (referee), Lauren Holtkamp (umpire)

The average total in Goble’s 37 games as crew chief is 224. The total for this game is set at 234.5, so the under could be the play here even with Golden State’s horrendous defensive record on the road.