Who are the referees for 76ers vs. Nets Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

After two dominant games at home, the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers will make the short trip north to take on the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. With tipoff for Game 3 scheduled Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, the Sixers will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead while Brooklyn tries to defend home court.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Philly is a 4.5-point favorite on the road against the Nets. On the moneyline, the Sixers are priced at -195 while Brooklyn shows +165 to win straight up on Thursday. The total is set at 209.5. For the overall series, Philadelphia is -4000 to advance, with the Nets have a price of +1500 to come back and win the series.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Tony Brothers. He will be joined by referee Ben Taylor and umpire Nick Buchert. Aaron Smith will serve as the alternate.

Brothers has just shy of 30 years experience officiating in the NBA and served as crew chief for all 64 games he appeared in this past regular season. In those 64 contests, the average combined points per game was 234.7.

Taylor was on the officiating crew for a total of 46 games this season while serving as crew chief for another 19. Through his 46 games on crew, the home team carries a staggering win percentage of 67.4.

Buchert has 14 years of NBA experience, and served on the officiating crew for 47 games this past season. In 2022-23, games Buchert was involved in had an average of 40.8 fouls called.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Thursday’s action, via the official NBA release. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.