Who are the referees for Kings vs. Warriors Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

After two confident victories at home, the No. 3 Sacramento Kings will make the short trip down I-80 West to take on the No. 6 Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. With tipoff for Game 3 scheduled Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on TNT, the Kings will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead while Golden State tries to defend home court with its defensive captain, Draymond Green serving a one-game suspension.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Golden State is a 6-point favorite at home against the Kings despite Green’s absence. On the moneyline, the Warriors are priced at -240 while Sac shows +200 to win straight up on Thursday. The point total for Game 3 is set at a lofty 240. For the overall series, Sacramento is -170 to advance, with the Warriors showing a price of +140 to come back and win the series.

The officiating crew in San Francisco will be led by crew chief Eric Lewis. He will be joined by referee Kevin Scott and umpire Sean Corbin. Ray Acosta will serve as the alternate.

Lewis has 19 years experience officiating in the NBA, and served as crew chief for 44 games throughout the 2022-23 regular season. When it pertains to this past year, contests in which Lewis was the crew chief averaged a combined point total of 228.5.

Scott has been in the NBA for 13 seasons. This past year, Scott was crew chief for 14 games in addition to serving on the crew for 47 games. In games he officiated where he was not the crew chief, the home team won an average of 61.7 percent of the time.

Corbin brings 30 years of NBA officiating to Game 3. In 2022-23, Corbin was crew chief for 48 games while also serving on the crew for five more games. In those five games on crew, the home team was victorious all but once.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Thursday’s action, via the official NBA release. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.