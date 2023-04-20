Who are the referees for Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

After splitting the first two games in Arizona, the No. 4 Phoenix Suns will head west to take on the No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. With tipoff for Game 3 scheduled Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, the Suns will look to take a series lead by stealing one on the road, while the Clips try to defend home court without Paul George.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Phoenix is a 3.5-point favorite on the road against the Clippers. For the moneylines, the Suns are priced at -165 while LAC shows +140 to win straight up on Thursday. The point total for Game 3 is set at 226.5. For the overall series, Phoenix is -320 to advance, with the Clips showing a price of +245 to win the currently-tied series.

The officiating crew in Los Angeles will be led by crew chief David Guthrie. He will be joined by referee Bill Kennedy and umpire Jacyn Goble. Natalie Sago will serve as the alternate.

Guthrie brings 18 years of NBA experience to the table. In 2022-23, Guthrie served as crew chief for a total of 41 games, wherein the average combined point total was 231.1.

Kennedy is nearing the end of his 28th season officiating NBA games. In 2022-23, he served as crew chief for 50 games in addition to the dozen games he was on the crew. In those 12 games, the average combined point total was 231.4.

All signs from this crew lean toward taking the over 226.5 for Suns-Clippers Game 3.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Thursday’s action, via the official NBA release. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.