How to watch Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 on TV and via live stream

The No. 4 Phoenix Suns will face off against the No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of their first round series on Thursday night. The two teams split the results of the first two games in Phoenix, with the Clippers taking Game 1 while the Suns bounced back for a win in Game 2. The series moves to Los Angeles as tip for Game 3 is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena.

Phoenix had a much better showing in Game 2 than they did in the first game, led by Devin Booker with 38 points and nine assists. Kevin Durant put up 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists of his own as the Suns cruised to a 123-109 win. Chris Paul has only put up 23 points through the first two games, but combined for 15 rebounds and 18 assists through the two games at Footprint Center.

Kawhi Leonard has been huge for the Clippers especially in the absence of Paul George (knee), as Leonard put up 38 points in Game 1 and followed that up with 31 points in Game 2. Russell Westbrook didn’t do much in terms of scoring in Game 1 with just nine points, but added 10 rebounds and eight assists to help the Clips secure the 115-110 win. He followed that up with 28 points in Game 2, but it wasn’t enough to top Booker and the Suns.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns as 3.5-point favorites, priced at -165 on the moneyline while the Clippers are installed at +140. The point total is set at 226.5

Suns vs. Clippers

Date: Thursday, April 20

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA League Pass, Fubo

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.